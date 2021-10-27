Best Pedometer Apps for iPhone

Using a pedometer app can be a great idea to boost your walking exercise. This way you can easily see how active you really are, you can visualize your progress in time, set and adjust goals depending on your fitness level and find the necessary motivation to stick to your routine.

The App Store is currently packed with such apps, which means it’s not exactlysimple to discover which one can meet your specific requirements. To make your task significantly easier, we’ve created a list of third-party apps you can reliably install on your iPhone if you’re looking to count your steps each day.

ActivityTracker

ActivityTracker is a free pedometer app for iPhone developed to track your physical activity without draining your battery (there’s no GPS usage). The app records automatically your movement and displays a series of relevant fitness metrics. These include the steps taken, the distance covered, the calories burned, the time spent physically active and the flights of stairs climbed.

ActivityTracker is designed with a modern and intuitive interface, customizable with the aid of several accent colors. The app comes with color-coded progress and detailed report graphs. You can instantly see your activity in the last hour, but also check out your results for the last week or perhaps last 6 months. The app allows you to set and adjust a weekly target and shows a daily goal based on that target. You can set a target not only for the step count, but also for the distance or the calories burned.

ActivityTracker comes with a customizable Today widget and an app badge in case you want to see the steps taken without opening the app. If you’re looking to see your progress right on your wrist, the developers offer an independent Watch app. There’s also an option to share with others the progress made during the day.

Accupedo

Accupedo is designed to automatically track your daily walks. The app syncs with Apple Health and can keep track of various data, from the steps to the distance and walking speed. At the same time it gives you the possibility to enable GPS and view your walking, running or cycling activity on a map.

With Accupedo you can set a daily goal for the metric that’s most relevant to your needs, whether it’s the number of steps taken, the amount of calories burned or the active time. To further boost your motivation, the app sends smart messages and motivational quotes on a daily basis. Accupedo provides a daily log with your progress, which you can share on social media, on messaging platforms or via email. If you want more details regarding your activity, there are available weekly, monthly and yearly charts.

This iPhone step counter offers a Today widget for a quick look at your fitness stats and also an Apple Watch app.

Pedometer++

This is an alternative for those who happen to be in the search of a simple, but reliable tool to track steps on iPhone. Pedometer++ takes advantage of the built-in motion processor to monitor your movement throughout the day, therefore the impact on the battery is not a concern. The main interface is easy to understand and use and displays a weekly evolution of your activity.

One of the interesting features of the app are the awards given to those who are truly active. Basically you have the opportunity to set your own goals and be rewarded with achievement badges when you reach them. Expect rewards for total steps in a day, for streaks, lifetime steps or lifetime floors climbed.

For smartwatch enthusiasts, Pedometer++ offers an Apple Watch app with various complications to choose from.

Walker – Pedometer M7 – M15

As the name may suggest it, Walker – Pedometer M7 – M15 uses the M7 – M15 motion co-processor to record your walking and running activity. At the same it offers map integration through the activation of GPS. You can use this option if you want to visualize your route on a map, just be prepared for a noticeable decrease in your battery life.

In addition to tracking the usual stats, like the steps, distance or calories, the app lets you record and manage your bodyweight and body fat and also blood pressure. Walker – Pedometer M7 – M15 provides detailed statistics for your weekly, monthly and yearly activity, but the design feels rather cluttered and obsolete in comparison to other similar apps.

Pedometer & Step Counter

Pedometer & Step Counter is another simple solution to keep track of your walking activity.

The app reads data from the integrated motion sensors in your iPhone, making sure you save battery life. You can see your fitness stats for the day on the main dashboard and also visualize weekly and monthly report graphs regarding your step count, the calories burned, time and distance. Pedometer & Step Counter enables you to set a daily goal and awards your efforts with various badges, depending on how active you’ve been.