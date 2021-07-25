Emergency Response personnel end search for body in a collapsed Miami condo building

Firefighter Finished searching for the body on the site of a collapsed condominium on the surfside, Florida..

The announcement was made on Friday, a month after the June 24 disaster, which killed 97 people when a 12-story building collapsed.

No one has been pulled alive from the rubble since the first few hours after the collapse, which occurred around 1:20 am when many inhabitants were sleeping.

The search and rescue mission was switched to restoration work on July 7.

One woman, Estelle Hedaya, has not yet been officially described because the search team was unable to identify her body.

“They’re closing the support room, nothing left, it’s over,” said Hedaya’s best friend, Lisa Shrem. Washington post..

“The site is clear under the foundation, so it feels like” OK, close the book. ” What’s worse than that? “

Debris from the ocean front Miami beach The site has been cleared and moved to a warehouse for further investigation.

For weeks, emergency responders dealt with unstable debris during a search to identify victims and fought tropical cyclones. If the conditions were too dangerous, their mission was suspended several times.

The rest of the building, which still stood after the tragedy, was demolished in a controlled explosion on July 4.

Firefighters camped on-site in the heat of summer and worked in shifts for 12 hours.

Thanks to their efforts, Fire Chief Alan Kominsky said: Obviously it’s a difficult situation overall. “

“I couldn’t be proud of the men and women representing the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Team,” he added.

If officially identified, Mr. Hedaya would have a final death toll of 98. Her younger brother visited the site twice and provided DNA samples.

Authorities refused to reveal whether the pathologist had added an additional human corpse that was struggling to identify, or whether the search for the final corpse was ongoing.

Her family and friends feel helpless and worried that she will be forgotten, the Associated Press reports.

Among the dead were members of the region’s large Orthodox Jewish community, the sisters of the First Lady in Paraguay, her family, and their nanny, and a local salesman, his wife, and two of them. I have a young daughter.

The collapse of the building has begun discussions on building safety, regulation and inspection.

The 2018 engineering of the building, which opened in 1981, appears to have not been carried out, despite highlighting serious issues regarding cracking and deterioration of concrete support beams in underground parking lots.

The owners of 136 apartments and condos discussed the estimated cost of the project to solve the problem. At that time, it was expected to exceed $ 15 million.

The future of the site has not been decided, but the judge, who presides over several proceedings filed since the collapse, wants to sell at a market price that could bring $ 100 million.

Some condominium owners want to rebuild, while others want to build a monument.