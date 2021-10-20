New Computational Pipeline May Help Reuse Antineoplastics for Rare Diseases

Science Advances .. doi / 10.1126 / sciadv.abh3794 “width =” 571 “height =” 349 “”/> Microscopic analysis of pulmonary blood vessels in rodents with pulmonary hypertension. Compared to placebo, treatment with BRD2889 reversed disease progression, indicated by increased expression of the protective factor ISCU (red) and decreased remodeling of the vessel wall (white). Credit: Negi et al. Science Advances.. doi / 10.1126 / sciadv.abh3794



By combining a computational and experimental approach, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Prairieview A & M University have identified promising anticancer agents for the treatment of the rare and incurable lung disease, pulmonary hypertension (PH). bottom.

Released today Science Advances, This study used a new algorithm to identify candidates Anti-cancer agent For PH. Two of these compounds Human cells Rodents. The findings support the wider use of this drug repositioning platform for other non-cancerous conditions for which there is still no effective treatment.

“By diverting the drug, we can reduce the time and cost of developing a therapeutic drug. Rare diseaseHistorically, there has been little investment in research and drug development, “said Stephen Chan, MD, a professor of medicine and senior author of Pitt and the director of UPMC’s Institute of Angiology. “Pulmonary hypertension is one example. Given its devastating consequences, it is a rare disease that requires unmet new therapies. Develop this pipeline to expedite effective drugs for PH. Predict and quickly provide these treatments to patients. “

Pulmonary hypertension is a type of hypertension that occurs in the blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the lungs. As the disease progresses and the heart must become more tense to these high pressures, it can lead to heart failure, multiple organ failure and death. PH affects people of all ages, but hits young woman More often than men.

One of these young women is a 24-year-old nurse, Allison Dsouza. The nurse not only lives in her own condition, but also treats PH patients with the UPMC lung transplant program. After starting to struggle to walk to a car and do hobbies such as horseback riding, he was diagnosed with PH as a third year high school student. According to Dsouza, she was the patient with the highest lung pressure illness seen by doctors.

PH is caused by environmental and genetic factors that cause inflammation and abnormal repairs that damage the endothelial cells that line the blood vessels, restrict blood flow, and lose the thinnest branches of the pulmonary vascular tree. Is being considered.

Drugs currently available for PH dilate or relax these blood vessels. This relieves symptoms and increases the time it takes for the disease to progress, but it does not cure it. Dsouza receives a drug called Remodulin that is continuously delivered by a pump inserted under the skin. Within a few months of starting treatment, she walked a 5km race, started polo on a horse, and enrolled in college to study nursing.

“The treatments are amazing, but they also put a lot of strain on life,” says Dsouza. “Subcutaneous treatment causes severe pain, and intravenous treatment carries a great risk of infection that can actually kill people. Drugs can save lives, but side effects can kill you. And one. The treatment doesn’t work for the people in the club. “

Allison Dsouza, a UPMC nurse and patient with pulmonary hypertension. Credit: Peri Hoke



According to Chan, there is a need for drugs that target the origin of Pulmonary hypertension..

Given the evidence that PH and cancer share many characteristics, Chan uses vast amounts of molecular data from cancer research to predict which cancer drugs may target PH. I assumed I could. To make these predictions, Chan worked with Dr. Seungchan Kim, co-chief author and chief scientist and executive professor of electrical and computer engineering at Prairie View A & M University.They built a computing platform to analyze Gene expression data From 800 cancer cell lines that have been exposed to hundreds of cancer drugs and evaluated the rewiring of the genetic network associated with the drug response of these cells.

“By superimposing these networks on PH-specific genetic networks, we can predict which drugs will be effective in treating PH,” Kim explained.

The platform ranks each drug in terms of how its action depends on the rewiring of PH-specific gene networks, and researchers should further investigate two high-ranking compounds, I-BET762 and BRD2889. Was selected.

In human lung endothelial cells, I-BET762 and BRD2889 regulated PH Gene network Predicted by the platform — a gene that promotes cell death under hypoxic and inflammatory conditions, a process that promotes PH.

A drug in the same class as I-BET762 is currently being tested for PH in a clinical trial led by a co-author at Laval University. Computational analysis and experimentation have identified new molecular pathways for this drug class. This shows that the platform can provide new insights into drugs that are already under study. Another promising compound, BRD2889, is an analog of piperongumin, a compound derived from long pepper plants with anti-cancer properties, and has not been investigated for the treatment of PH.

When Chan and co-author Dr. Imad al-Gouret (Associate Professor of Medicine at Pitt) gave BRD2889 to PH mice and rats, the symptoms of the disease reversed and the compound opened up potential as a new PH drug. Suggested. Researchers have applied for a provisional patent for BRD2889 and plan to move the compound to clinical trials in the future.

With that proof drag Candidates identified by the algorithm are effective in treating PH in animals, and researchers plan to return to explore other compounds that are predicted to be potential treatments for the disease. And according to Chan, the application of this study goes far beyond PH.

“With this algorithm in hand, we have the potential to reuse existing anticancer drugs for the treatment of other rare emerging infectious diseases,” Chan said.

