New studies identify types of cancer that have little improvement in survival in adolescents and young adults

Survival rates for adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer vary considerably depending on the type of cancer. New studies show that the survival rates of multiple cancer types in such patients have improved in recent years, but some patients diagnosed with common cancer types still have limited survival improvements. Is shown.Results will be published early online by Wiley cancer, A peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

In this study, researchers at the National Cancer Institute analyzed cancer-related survival trends that show the highest mortality rates in adolescents and young adults.The team relies on surveillance, epidemiology, and final outcome (SEER) cancer registries and information from the National Center for Health Statistics for incidence, mortality, and Survival rate With 9 people Types of cancer From 1975 to 2016. By examining adolescent survival over time Young adult With the most deadly forms of cancer, they were able to identify those cancers with the greatest need for future research.

Researchers have shown a significant improvement in 5-year survival in young patients with brain and other neurological tumors, colon and rectal cancer, lung and bronchial cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. There was limited or no improvement in survival in female breast cancer patients. Cervical cancer, Ovarian cancer, And bone / articular sarcoma.

For women with breast cancer: 5-year relative survival increased from 1985 to 2007, while mortality decreased from 1986 to 2012 and increased after 2012.

For cervical cancer: 5-year relative survival was stable from 1975 to 2011. Since 2005, the incidence has declined and the mortality rate has been flat.

For ovarian cancer: 5-year relative survival increased slightly over the entire period. Incidence and mortality declined between 1993 and 1996.

For bone / articular sarcomas: 5-year relative survival increased from 1975 to 1989 and then leveled off.

“SEER’s cancer data collection grows over time, including years of diagnosis, so it can summarize most of the cancer survival stories of adolescents and young adults in the United States,” said lead author Dennis Riedel. Lewis says. , Ph.D., MPH. “These results help refocus our research activities on adolescents and young adults. cancer Survivorship. ”

Survival Outcomes of Cancer Types with Highest Mortality in Adolescents and Young Adults, cancer (2021). Survival Outcomes of Cancer Types with Highest Mortality in Adolescents and Young Adults,(2021). DOI: 10.1002 / cncr.33793