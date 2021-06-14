Scientists recommend proactive response to invading plants
Many invading plants are expanding their growth range in response to climate change, making early detection and rapid response more important than ever. However, limited resources can make it impossible to track and manage all species with varying ranges.
A team at the University of Massachusetts suggests prioritizing potential intruders based on the threats they represent so that intruder managers can focus their efforts.
In a research project published in a journal Invasive plant science and management, The team investigated 87 data Plant species It is projected to shift to northern New England as the region’s climate changes. Using a widely accepted evaluation protocol, they evaluated and scored various potential harms.
The team found that 22 intruders were known to threaten common native species in New England. Sixteen of these species were also known to have a negative impact on agriculture, human health, or the economy. Almost everything turned out to be readily available to home gardeners — factors that could accelerate their adoption.
William Kobir, a member of the University of Massachusetts, said, “Because these high-risk species have not yet spread to the northeast, state and local regulators have banned their introduction and are proactive in monitoring and managing them. There is a unique opportunity to establish good best practices. ” Research team.
William Coville et al, Identifying Highly Impacted Invading Plants That May Move to Northern New England Due to Climate Change, Invasive plant science and management (2021). DOI: 10.1017 / inp.2021.10
