The federal prosecutor is R.Kelly claims to have had a sexual relationship with two teenage boys

R. Kelly has already faced 22 accusations of sexual abuse against young girls and women, and it seems that federal prosecutors are seeking further accusations from him! According to NPR, prosecutors alleged that R. Kelly began sexual relations with two teenage boys in the early 2000s, and these were reportedly used in his next trial. Seeking evidence of alleged crime.

The prosecutor is R. Kelly claims to have started a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy he met at McDonald’s in Chicago. The boy allegedly introduced Kelly to another young man, then 16 years old, who allegedly forced both boys to have sex with some of his girlfriends. Prosecutors say many of the alleged cases were filmed.

After the release of “Surviving R. Kelly,” the world learned about various incidents in which a woman was allegedly sexually abused under his care. Many details have also been revealed about Kelly’s relationship with the late singer Aaliyah, and prosecutors are trying to provide more evidence in that case as well. NPR reports prosecutors claim that R. Kelly had $ 500 in Illinois state officials to create a fake ID for Aaliyah on one of his relevant days. ..

The incident was reportedly happened in 1994, when Aaliyah was 15 years old, R. Kelly’s goal was to get married because she believed the young singer was pregnant. Kelly was also charged with 21 cases of child pornography, and if he and Aaliyah were married, she could not testify to him in court.

As previously reported, R. Kelly is currently waiting for a trial in Brooklyn. He faces 22 federal criminal accusations allegedly abusing girls and women for over 20 years. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 9.

